GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $181,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 231,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 195,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 211,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEO stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Barclays began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

