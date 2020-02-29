Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,602 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.35% of ICF International worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICF International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ICF International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. ICF International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.