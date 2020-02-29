GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 62.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 38.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $176,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

