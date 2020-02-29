Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.46% of Getty Realty worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.51. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

