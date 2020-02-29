TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Position Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $33.82 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

