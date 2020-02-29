GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 74,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

