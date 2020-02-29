Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cryolife were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cryolife by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cryolife by 8.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cryolife by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 10.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $25.63 on Friday. Cryolife Inc has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $984.85 million, a PE ratio of 640.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cryolife Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cryolife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

