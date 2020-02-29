GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 110.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,936,000 after buying an additional 155,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after buying an additional 106,219 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $2,930,848.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,430,702 shares in the company, valued at $86,786,383.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $447,727.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,216 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,264. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

