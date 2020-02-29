LSV Asset Management Sells 28,833 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,833 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $27,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTS. Compass Point lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Securities lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $444.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.69 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

