Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Stock Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,132,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.20% of Centurylink worth $28,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 76,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 764,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,394 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

NYSE:CTL opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

