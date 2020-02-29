LSV Asset Management Has $29.54 Million Holdings in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.75% of Hanmi Financial worth $29,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 33.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $15.60 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.