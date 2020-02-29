LSV Asset Management Has $25.19 Million Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.15% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $25,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6,109.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.41. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

