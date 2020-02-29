LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 857,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in KB Home were worth $29,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. SunTrust Banks lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

