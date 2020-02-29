Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.10% of Canon worth $28,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Canon by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 2,328.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 344.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Canon by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. Canon Inc has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

