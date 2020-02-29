ING Groep NV Sells 15,549 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,549 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,798,000 after acquiring an additional 544,547 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $97.20 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average is $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

