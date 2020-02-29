Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 14.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.63. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.