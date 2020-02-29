ING Groep NV Takes Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 91,031.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,215 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,971,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Kroger by 586.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,045,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 893,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $28.13 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $30.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

