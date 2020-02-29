ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 13,392 H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $20.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

