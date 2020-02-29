ING Groep NV Has $338,000 Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $36.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

