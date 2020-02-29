NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Tobam grew its stake in NVR by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 8,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,684,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in NVR by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in NVR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 1,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,832.22, for a total value of $7,216,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,248,111.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,912.33.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,667.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,910.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,735.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,586.54 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $58.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

