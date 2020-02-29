Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,393 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,390,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $100.14 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.75%. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.36.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.