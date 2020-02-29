Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.05 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Athene were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

ATH opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

