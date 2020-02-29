IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 360.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after acquiring an additional 461,220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in IDEX by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after acquiring an additional 194,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,586,000 after acquiring an additional 157,873 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in IDEX by 1,531.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 130,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $142.20 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IEX. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

