Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB stock opened at $208.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.94 and its 200-day moving average is $228.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.24. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $183.04 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,319. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

