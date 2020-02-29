Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,426,200 over the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

RCL opened at $80.41 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.