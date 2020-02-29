Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires Shares of 83,300 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 70,967 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 113,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.39. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,868,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

