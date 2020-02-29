Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 34,800 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in AGNC Investment by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in AGNC Investment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

