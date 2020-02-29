Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.05 Million Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in FOX by 696.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,411 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in FOX by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.62.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

