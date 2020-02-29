Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Snap by 9,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $171,448.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,551.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 35,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $532,400.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,336,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,187,247.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,737,105 shares of company stock valued at $43,352,521.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

