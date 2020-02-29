Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 10,400 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1,644.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

