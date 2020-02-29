Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 4,200 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

CCL stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

