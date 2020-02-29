First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $435,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Shares of FAST opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

