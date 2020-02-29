Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 9,994 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 205,396 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,483 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,641,000 after purchasing an additional 327,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

