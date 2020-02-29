Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vereit were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vereit by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of VER opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Vereit’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.