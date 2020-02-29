Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 5,900 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,340,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 434,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 86,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $134.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,285,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

