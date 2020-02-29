Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.18 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $3,261,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,567. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

