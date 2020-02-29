Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,870 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

