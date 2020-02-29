PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,790.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,035,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,863,000 after buying an additional 1,009,296 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,022,000 after buying an additional 986,745 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,403,000 after buying an additional 928,711 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,151,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after buying an additional 820,556 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $27,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

