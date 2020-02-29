Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.93. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

