LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kforce were worth $23,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kforce by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other Kforce news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,416,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,631. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $694.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.