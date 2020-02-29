LSV Asset Management Buys 2,700 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,072,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $25,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

SC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.