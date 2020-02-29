Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,156 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,886 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 379,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $73.41 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

