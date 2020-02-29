Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Holdings Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,532 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.72.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $1,297,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,262 shares of company stock worth $17,891,102 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $128.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $70.44 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

