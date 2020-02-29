Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 722 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 205,989 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Granite Construction by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

GVA stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Granite Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

