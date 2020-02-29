Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. Avanos Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

