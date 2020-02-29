Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $426,000 Investment in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCP opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Perceptron, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perceptron, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

