LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 32.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In related news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

