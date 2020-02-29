Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Nextdecade were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nextdecade in the third quarter valued at $3,273,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Nextdecade by 995.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nextdecade by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdecade alerts:

NEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $3.83 on Friday. Nextdecade Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.