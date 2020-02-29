Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 2.58% of Broadwind Energy worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the period. 43.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Broadwind Energy Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.59.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind Energy Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

