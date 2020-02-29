Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.47% of CynergisTek worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTEK. TheStreet downgraded CynergisTek from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

CTEK stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. CynergisTek Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.